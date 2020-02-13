Four Union City High School students have been selected to attend a Tennessee School Board Association event.

Junior students Elijah Cavalier, Alexander Cox, Matthew Parr and Taylan Tribble will take part in the Students Congress on Policies in Education conference, better known as SCOPE.

During this week’s school board meeting, high school principal Jacob Cross spoke to board members about the selected delegates.

The selected students, and high school teacher Brian Conner, will attend the conference on March 10th.