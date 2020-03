Tickets for Union City’s sectional basketball game against Memphis Academy of Health Sciences will go on sale Monday morning at the high school.

While there will be tickets also sold at the door, fans can get their tickets in advance from 8:00 until noon.

Cost is $7 per ticket.

Doors will open at Monday afternoon 5:30, with the game set to tip off at 7:00.

TACA and TSSAA Championship passes will be accepted.