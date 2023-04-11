Union City Seeking Candidates for Next City Manager

Applications and resumes are still being accepted for the position of City Manager in Union City.

Current City Manager Kathy Dillon told Thunderbolt News of her intention to retire at the end of the year.

Ms. Dillon has served with the City of Union City for 15 years.

Applications will be accepted until the end of April, with plans for an MTAS Advisory Panel to conduct interviews for two days in May.

Ms. Dillon said it was hoped that City Council members can vote to have an individual in place in June or July.

Plans call for the selected candidate to work and train with Ms. Dillon.

Union City is looking for a candidate with a master’s degree in public administration with five years of proven service, an individual who possesses a bachelor’s degree and ten years of service, or a candidate with 15 years of service as a City Manager in a similar sized community.

The beginning salary has been set at $110,000 dollars.