Union City Senior Band Members Rewarded With Orlando Trip

A group of Union City High School senior band members, and chaperones, enjoyed a Spring Break trip to Orlando, Florida.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the 22 band members and 20 chaperones enjoyed two days at Universal Studios and a day at the Kennedy Space Center.

Band Director Jason Deem said the trip was essentially a reward for the perseverance of the senior members.

A band tradition provides a significant trip for each class during their four years in high school, with the group unable to travel last season due to continued restrictions at some venues.

The senior members also had their entire competition schedule canceled during their junior season, with the Union City Invitational canceled two straight years.

A photo of the band group in Florida has been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.