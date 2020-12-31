Union City High School senior tackle Neil Brown has been recognized for his play on the football field.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Brown was named All-State in Class-2A by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.

The four year starter was recently named the Region 7 “Best Lineman” in a vote from coaches.

The 6’5”, 280 pound Brown was the mainstay of both the offensive and defensive line for Union City, helping to pave way for an average 295 yards rushing per game.

As a freshman in 2017, Brown was the starting offensive tackle on Union City’s state championship team, and has drawn some college interest.