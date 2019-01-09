A Union City High School senior has been recognized for achieving a perfect score on his ACT examination.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Brad Schlager, the son of Dave and Leigh Schlager, received notice over the Christmas break of the 36 score on the test used for college admission.

Schlager’s feat is actually a rarity, with less than .2-percent of the nearly two million students taking the test able to achieve the perfect score.

After his high school graduation, Schlager plans to join his sister, Sarah, at the University of Alabama, and major in some type of engineering.

A record 17 Union City High School seniors have made a 30 or better on the ACT, with two of those achieving a score of 35 on the test.