A Union City High School senior student has been named as a semi-finalist for an elite national scholarship.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Elijah Cavalier is in the running for a National Merit Scholarship.

Cavalier earned the nomination after scoring in the top one-percent of more than 1.5 million students nationwide, who took the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test.

Cavalier is just the second Union City student in the past 25 years, to put themselves in the category of distinguished students from across the nation.

He has a 4.0 Grade Point Average and made a 35 on the ACT, which is one point short of perfection.

Cavalier is the son of Dr. Phil Cavalier, the Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs at UT-Martin, and Dr. Carol Cavalier, who holds an Ivy League doctorate and two master’s degrees.