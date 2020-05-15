Officials with the Union City School System are ready to present diplomas to the Senior class.

After working through the hardships and guidelines of an unexpected nationwide pandemic, graduation plans have been completed for Saturday night’s ceremonies at War Memorial Stadium.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens told Thunderbolt News about this weeks practice, and set up for the much anticipated event.

After many hours of planning for an in-person ceremony to honor the Senior students, Hutchen’s said it appears everything is ready.

In case of rain on Saturday night, plans call for two graduation options on Sunday, at 2:00 and 8:00.