Incoming seventh-grade students, at Union City Middle School, are required under Tennessee Law for an immunization.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said student must have a booster dose of the Tdap vaccine, as they begin the 2020-21 school year.

Union City Middle School health officials will be providing the Tdap vaccine for students on site, sometime within the first two weeks of the coming school year.

Students may also receive their shot from their local health care provider, local pharmacies or the local health department, according to Middle School Principal Lance Morgan.

He did advise students to make their appointments in advance, as slots to receive the vaccine fill quickly.

For additional information, contact Union City Schools Health Coordinator Kristen Miles.