Union City Softball Advances; Baseball Has Season Ended

In softball, Anna Lynn Cheatham tossed a one-hitter and drove in two of Union City’s three runs as the Lady Tornadoes advanced in the District 13A Softball Tournament with a 3-0 victory over Gleason Monday.

Union City is now (15-8) will play South Fulton, a 9-5 winner over Dresden, in tonight’s 7:00 winner’s bracket final.

Another Lady Twister win would move the Purple and Gold into Wednesday’s championship round and also secure a spot in next week’s Region 7A tourney.

In baseball, South Fulton ended Union City’s season with a 6-1 loss in the 13A district game at Elam Stadium.

Three first-inning Union City errors led to three Red Devil runs, and the Twisters never recovered.

Union City concludes its season with a 17-14-1 mark.