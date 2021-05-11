May 11, 2021
Union City Softball Advances; Baseball Has Season Ended

Anna Lynn Cheatham pitched a one-hitter in Union City’s District 13A win over Gleason……(photo by Mike Hutchens – Union City Schools Communication Director)

South Fulton beat Union City in District 13A play on Monday. The Red Devils advance, while the Tornadoes had their season come to an end…(photo by Mike Hutchens – Union City Schools Communication Director)

In softball, Anna Lynn Cheatham tossed a one-hitter and drove in two of Union City’s three runs as the Lady Tornadoes advanced in the District 13A Softball Tournament with a 3-0 victory over Gleason Monday.

Union City is now (15-8) will play South Fulton, a 9-5 winner over Dresden, in tonight’s 7:00 winner’s bracket final.

Another Lady Twister win would move the Purple and Gold into Wednesday’s championship round and also secure a spot in next week’s Region 7A tourney.

In baseball, South Fulton ended Union City’s season with a 6-1 loss in the 13A district game at Elam Stadium.

Three first-inning Union City errors led to three Red Devil runs, and the Twisters never recovered.

Union City concludes its season with a 17-14-1 mark.

Charles Choate

