The Union City Lady Tornadoes softball team has punched their ticket to the TSSAA State Tournament.

In Sub-State play on Friday afternoon, Union City beat Middle College 18-0 in three innings at home.

The Lady Tornadoes took a 14-0 first inning lead enroute to the win.

Union City will now play their opening game of the State Tournament on Tuesday at 4:00 or 5:30.