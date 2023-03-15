Union City Sophomore Selected for Governor’s School

A Union City sophomore student has been selected to participate in the Governor’s School for International Studies.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Addison Kitchen was chosen from more than 300 applicants for the prestigious program.

Kitchen was one of 60 picked for the honor, and will report to the University of Memphis for the program that runs through July 1st.

Reports said the sophomore already has plans to attend the University of Chicago to be a psychiatrist, then probably attending medical school.

Kitchen is a Top-10 student at the high school, won four Student Excel Awards as a freshman, and attended Vanderbilt Summer Academy last year.

Addison Kitchen is the daughter of Rene Kitchen and Steve Kitchen.