May 13, 2021
Union City-South Fulton District 13A Softball Championship Tonight

Union City wins over Dresden and South Fulton on Wednesday, sets up the District 13A softball championship on Thursday at 6:00 at Eddlemon-Hawks Field……(photo by Mike Hutchens – Union City School Communications Director)

Union City defeated Dresden 14-3 on Wednesday in an elimination game, and will play for the District 13A championship tonight against South Fulton….(photo by Mike Hutchens – Union City Schools Communication Director)

Union City and South Fulton will play for the District-13A softball championship tonight, and the chance to host a Region 7A game next week.

The Lady Tornadoes needed two wins on Wednesday to advance to the championship game.

In an elimination game, Union City stayed alive with a 14-3 win over Dresden, then secured an appearance in tonight’s championship by defeating South Fulton 12-5 at Eddlemon-Hawks Field.

Union City and South Fulton will play for a fifth time tonight, with the winner claiming the District title and home regional game on Monday against Gibson County.

The loser will play their Region 7A game on the road Monday at Halls.

