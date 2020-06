After many delays in construction, the Splash Pad project in Union City is now open.

Parks and Recreation Director Ken Morris unlocked the gates this morning at 10:00, with children on site and ready to enter the facility.

Upon the opening, Morris told Thunderbolt News he was glad the park could now be used by the public.

The Splash Pad, and Skateboard Park, is free to the public, and will be open seven days a week from 10:00 until 8:00.