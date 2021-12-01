Union City Splits in Basketball on the Road at Haywood

Both Union City High School basketball teams now stand at (3-2), after the Tornadoes split a doubleheader at Haywood Tuesday night.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Amari Bonds poured in 31 points to help the girls win, 52-37.

Bonds drained seven of the Lady Twisters’ eight 3-pointers, connecting from long distance at least once in every quarter.

Sisters Sophie and Marlee Theobald tallied six and five points, respectively, while Khia German was good for a pair of field goals.

In the boys game, Union City fell behind 20-8 in the first period, and could never quite recover in a 65-55 loss.

Malaki Brooks had another big offensive performance, scoring a game-best 25 points for Union City.

Brooks had 13 of those points in the third stanza and made seven 3-pointers in all.

Jaylen Lewis recorded his second double-digit scoring effort with 14 for the Tornadoes.

Union City will next play Madison Academic, Saturday at 2 p.m. at Marty Sisco Gymnasium.