Union City Splits in High School Basketball Against Haywood County

The Union City girls put their foot on the gas and left Haywood far behind.

A run of 27 unanswered points from late in the first quarter until midway through the third period propelled the Lady Tornadoes to a lopsided 59-25 victory over the visiting Tomcats Tuesday night.

The trio of Amari Bonds (21), Marlee Theobald (15) and Debrionna Jones (10) combined for 46 points as Union City put together back-to-back wins after beating Cain Ridge Saturday to improve to (2-4).

Union City’s boys couldn’t complete the sweep, however, fading in the second half of a 67-56 loss to a deep and talented Tomcat squad.

The Tornadoes more than held their own over the first two periods with gritty defense, solid rebounding and timely offense before costly turnovers and Haywood’s superior athleticism tilted things the visitors’ way.

The Tomcats outscored Union City 40-25 over the final two frames, taking the lead for good and for the first time since early in the contest with a run of 11 unanswered points midway through the third quarter.

Union City’s two teams will now take the rest of the week off before playing two more home games next Tuesday against Henry County and December 10th against St. Benedict.