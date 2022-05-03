Union City Sports Update for Tuesday

Union City soccer celebrated Senior Night with a 10-1 win over Ripley at War Memorial Stadium.

Chandler Adams scored three times, with Logan Elmore scoring twice.

Union City will play at South Fulton this afternoon.

In high school tennis, Union City’s Gracyn Callicott is poised to win her third district championship, after winning a pair of singles matches in the District-13A Tournament at Bethel University.

Callicott will play for the championship at 1:00 this afternoon.

In the doubles tennis district championship,reigning tournament champions Annie Wade and Shelby Bondurant will take on the Lady Tornado freshman tandem of Dani and Davey Frankum at 1:00.

In softball, Westview defeated Union City 9-3, with Trigg County beating Union City 11-2 at Murray State.