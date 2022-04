In high school baseball, it was Milan over Union City 11-1 on Tuesday.

In softball, Westview shut out Union City 9-0.

In overtime, McKenzie posted a 3-2 win over Union City in soccer, and both the Union City girls and boys tennis teams claimed 7-0 wins over Huntingdon.

In Middle School sports, South Gibson beat Union City in baseball by scores of 22-0 and 11-0.

In Middle School soccer, Huntingdon beat Union City 6-1.