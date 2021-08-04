Union City Staff and Administration Gather for Professional Development Day

Union City school administrators and teachers gathered this week in advance of the beginning of the instructional year.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said there was a parting from the traditional professional development day schedule, with administration from the three schools and the board office entertaining personnel with a game show spoof.

After a system-wide breakfast, every school system employee received a purple and gold pullover, a grocery check bonus, and news that Director Kennedy had deposited $100 in each of their school lunch accounts.

It was also announced that a four percent increase in insurance premiums for employees and their families would be absorbed, thanks to Kennedy and the Union City School Board.

Faculty and staff also were informed of new teacher lounges at each school, with Director Kennedy making custom tables for each room that also includes work stations, modern appliances and big-screen televisions.

In-service activities will continue today and Friday, with numerous trainings and instruction on a variety of subjects.