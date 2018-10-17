In a span of just three weeks, the Union City Golden Tornadoes have gone from being an afterthought in Region 7-2A to being a team challenging for a regional championship.

The Golden Tornadoes just won their 3rd straight game and remained in the hunt for the region title with a resounding 43-6 win over Adamsville during their senior night last Friday.

Now 4-4 overall, and 3-1 in region play, Union City is just a half-game behind TCA for first place, and is tied with Trenton Peabody for second place within the region standings.

Union City will close out their season with two away games, one this week at McKenzie and one next week at Halls. Two more wins would assure the Golden Tornadoes of at least a second place finish in the final rankings, guaranteeing them a first-round home playoff game.

