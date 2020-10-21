Students at Union City High School will return to classes on Monday.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the high school will return to the Level 2.51 Plan, with students in the classroom from Monday thru Thursday, and Friday used for Distance Learning.

This week, Director of Schools Wes Kennedy moved the high school to full Distance Learning, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Obion County, and the number of teachers and students in quarantine because of distance contact.

Director Kennedy said both of the issues have improved significantly in the past few days, prompting the decision to return to in-person classes.

Kennedy said he continues to believe it is best for all students to receive education by in-person classroom settings, but would reserve the right to make future changes should the numbers dictate such action.