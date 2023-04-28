Union City Student Kicks Off Military History and Armed Forces Symposium at Discovery Park

Opening ceremonies kicked off the annual Military History and Armed Forces Symposium at Discovery Park of America on Friday.

Members of the ROTC presented the colors, while Union City senior Kolby Craig sang the National Anthem.

The first speaker of the event was Marine Corporal, and retired pastor, John Henley of Jackson.

Military History will continue on Saturday with a 5K-Run and one mile fun run at 8:00, followed by Opening Ceremonies at 10:45.

Demonstrations, reenactment groups and vendors are also part of the weekend at Discovery Park of America.