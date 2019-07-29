The Union City School Foundation will dig deeper than ever before for high school students.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the foundation, along with private donors, will combine to pay a record $19,030 to 86 students, who excelled in Advanced Placement exams during the 2018-19 school year.

The program has grown tremendously since its inception nine years ago, when $4,000 was budgeted.

AP classes are courses designed to give entry-level college classroom experience and knowledge.

Those scoring a five received the test reimbursement fee of $94, along with $500, and college credit at any university in the United States.

A score of four on the test was good for the reimbursement fee, $250 and college credit.

A grade of three on the test was deemed worthy of reimbursement of the exam cost and college credit.