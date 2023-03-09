Union City Students Honored at Kiwanis Club on Thursday
Five Union City High School students will be honored today by the Kiwanis Club.
School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the students were selected as the Kiwanis Club’s “Students of the Month”.
Those to receive the special recognition during the luncheon includes:
Student Achiever: Trinity Reese – daughter of Mary Mann and Billy Reese
Junior: Cameron O’Dell – son of Derrick and Susan O’Dell
Senior: Jose Hipolito – son of Jose and Alaina Hipolito
Sophomore: Allyson Beaman – daughter of Shannon and Wendy Beaman
Freshman: Kinsley Campbell – daughter of Elishea Fisher and Kinvotive Campbell
The recognized students were selected by faculty and staff for their recent classroom work.