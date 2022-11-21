November 22, 2022
Union City Students Learn About All-Expense Paid Healthcare Opportunities

Union City students took part in a training session designed to recruit new personnel as EMT’s and respiratory therapists. Grant dollars are providing three years of all expenses paid to learn the fields…(photos: Mike Hutchens – Union City Schools Communications Director.)

A unique opportunity in the healthcare industry recently drew the attention of several Union City High School seniors.

Students in the Nursing Education class received a visit from representatives of Dyersburg State and Jackson State Community College, and heard about a three-year, all-expenses paid opportunity in the EMT and Respiratory Therapy fields.

A $1.5 million dollar grant will provide educational, training and employment opportunities in nine Northwest Tennessee counties, which includes Obion, Weakley, Henry, Dyer, Lake. Carroll, Benton, Gibson and Crockett.

Baptist Memorial Hospital of Union City, and Baptist Memorial Hospital of Carroll County are partnering with the two colleges.

The grant is designed to provide scholarships for 60 students to receive certified paramedic/EMT training and another 24 students to receive respiratory therapy training.

Charles Choate

