Union City Students Learn About All-Expense Paid Healthcare Opportunities

A unique opportunity in the healthcare industry recently drew the attention of several Union City High School seniors.

Students in the Nursing Education class received a visit from representatives of Dyersburg State and Jackson State Community College, and heard about a three-year, all-expenses paid opportunity in the EMT and Respiratory Therapy fields.

A $1.5 million dollar grant will provide educational, training and employment opportunities in nine Northwest Tennessee counties, which includes Obion, Weakley, Henry, Dyer, Lake. Carroll, Benton, Gibson and Crockett.

Baptist Memorial Hospital of Union City, and Baptist Memorial Hospital of Carroll County are partnering with the two colleges.

The grant is designed to provide scholarships for 60 students to receive certified paramedic/EMT training and another 24 students to receive respiratory therapy training.

Photos from the Union City visit have been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.