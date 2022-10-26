Union City Students Nominated for Presidential Scholars Program

Two Union City High School seniors have been chosen as nominees for the United States Presidential Scholars Program.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Owen Rodgers and Charlton Wisener were selected as state finalists by high school teachers and administration.

Rodgers is a member of the school’s elite 30-plus ACT Club, and was selected for the general academic component, which emphasizes academic achievement, leadership skills, community involvement, overcoming obstacles, and strong writing skills.

Wisener is also a member of the 30-plus ACT Club, and has been nominated for the CTE component, which focuses on academic rigor, technical competence, employ-ability skills, ingenuity, and creativity.

A photo of both students has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.