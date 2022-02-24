Union City Students Participate in African American Leadership Summit

Five Union City High School sophomores participated in the second annual WestStar “Virtual African American Youth Leadership Summit” on Tuesday.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Ka’Jaylon Bell, Jermiyia Bonds, Malaki Brooks, Isabella Horton and Kameron Shade were chosen by high school administration.

The event promoted the development of leadership skills and soft skills, such as communication, teamwork, adaptability, dependability and flexibility.

Students from several West Tennessee school systems heard from a variety of highly qualified speakers, concerning different career paths, and how to prepare for post-secondary education.

University of Tennessee-Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver, and Vice Chancellor for University Development, Dr. Charley Deal, welcomed the students in the Zoom event, which coincided with Black History Month.