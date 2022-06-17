Union City Students Participating in “Camp Rock” Program

The eighth year of the Union City School System’s “Camp Rock” is again proving successful.

School Communication’s Director Mike Hutchens said more than 300 elementary and middle school students are involved in the summer program thru June 24th.

“Camp Rock” was created by Union City Schools, and has since become a mandated program across Tennessee.

The program was established to aid students in maintaining, or improving, their previous year’s academic standing in a structured learning environment.

Student behavior and citizenship have also been a focus of the program.

“Camp Rock” students receive instruction and review in reading, math, intervention and STREAM, during the course of a six-and-a-half hour day Monday through Thursday.

Physical activities, fun times and meals are also included each day.