Union City Students Pay Tribute to Current and Past Veterans

Union City Elementary School students paid tribute to their own, while honoring all who have served and continue to serve as part of a Veteran’s Day celebration today.

Several walls at the school were decorated by students, who were encouraged to bring photos of family members or friends of family to recognize their commitment to freedom.

Each grade had its own “Wall of Honor” that included photos, branch of service, and current duty status.

Union City Schools were particularly happy to spotlight five members of its own family, including Director of Schools Wes Kennedy (U.S. Army), UCES custodian Nolin Sims (U.S. Marines Corps), UCES physical education teacher Nelson Youngblood (U.S. Air Force), UCMS educational aid Leah Dillon (U.S. Air Force), and UCHS custodian Johnny Tate (U.S. Army National Guard).

Students at both the middle school and high school observed Veteran’s Day by watching a video commemorating the occasion, and hearing of the day’s significance from principals Lance Morgan and Jacob Cross.