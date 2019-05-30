Three Union City elementary school students will be receiving signed certificates from President Donald Trump.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the three fourth graders all earned the prestigious 2019 Presidential Award.

Andrew Beard, Stevee Kourtlyn Dugger and Foster Rogers all completed the rigorous criteria for the honor, which included a 90-or-above average for math and English, Language and Arts, and an 80-or-above score on the end-of-year test for each of those subjects.

The three students were recognized at the elementary school Awards Day.