Union City Students Recognized as “Top Tornadoes”

Smiling recipients and beaming family members were a part of Top Tornado ceremonies, at Union City Elementary School this week.

Four groups of elementary students, including 75 children in all, were honored with the award.

Students in Pre-K through 2nd grade are recognized quarterly, based on behavior, work ethic, and kindness to others.

Two or three members of each class in every grade are honored with the accolade.

Principal Allison Palmer and assistant principal Bill Kail presented each recipient with a lapel button and a certificate, noting their accomplishment.

Guidance counselor Regena Lindsey presided over the ceremonies, enjoyed by classmates and family members of the winners.

Photos of the honored children have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.