Many Union City students donned the red, white and blue this week in support of Obion County Central.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the High School Student Government Association also made a poster with the hashtag #ocstrong to show their concerns, following the tragedy involving members of the Rebels bass fishing team.

Student Government Association president Caroline Conley said many students wanted to doing something to show our support for the friends and families of the Obion County boys.

Ms. Conley said “I think wearing red and blue is the least we can do to show that we care for our friends down the road.”