Union City Students Support Local Firefighters on 911 Climb

Students in the Union City School System recently joined to encourage firefighters, who participated in the annual Memorial Climb at Discovery Park of America.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Hilary Webb’s high school art classes, and the high school Art Club, completed more than 115 signs for the event.

The signs were posted on the stairwell to cheer and inspire those who climbed the staircase ten times, which is equivalent to the 110 stories of the World Trade Center targeted in the 9-11 attacks 20 years ago.

Several local firefighters participated in the tower stair climb held annually in conjunction with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Terrorists killed 2,184 civilians, 343 firefighters, 72 law enforcement officers and 10 EMS workers in the New York City attacks.