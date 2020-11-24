Union City School students will return to in-person learning, when classes resume Monday following the Thanksgiving break.

Director of Schools Wes Kennedy said the 1,600-plus students will operate under the Level 2.51 plan until classes dismiss for Christmas on December 18th.

Communications Director Wes Kennedy said students in grades 7-thru-12 will again attend classes four days a week, with Fridays reserved for Distance Learning and tutoring.

Students in PreK-thru-6th grade will attend classes five days a week.

Director Kennedy cited improved health statistics of faculty and students as his reasoning for returning to a more normal schedule.