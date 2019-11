The Union City Golden Tornadoes saw success from Saturday’s State Championship Meet in Nashville.

Information Director Mike Hutchens said the Golden Tornadoes B.J. Frankum finished 3rd overall, from a field of 173 individual runners.

Frankum’s finish is the best ever for Union City, in the State Cross Country Championship in modern times.

As a team, Union City recorded a school best 6th place finish, from a field of 24 teams.