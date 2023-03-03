Union City Takes Runner-Up Trophy in Region 6-2A Championship Game

Union City’s path to Murfreesboro and the boys’ state tournament will have to go through Pulaski.

The Golden Tornadoes’ 58-44 Region 6-2A championship loss to Gibson County on Thursday in Camden, means Union City will travel to Giles County for Monday’s Class 2A sectional game.

The Bobcats whipped Fairview 61-41 in the Region 5 title tilt Thursday to earn host rights for the 7:00 sectional contest.

The two programs have some history in the Round of 16, having previously played then-substate games in 1978 and ’81.

The Twisters won the second of those two meetings on their homecourt, 57-47, after Giles County triumphed three years earlier at Centerville 75-61.

UC is 11-11 all-time in sectional/substate games and will be making its 23rd appearance in the postseason round.

(23-8) Giles County will come into Monday’s game as winners of 17 straight games, while Union City is (12-19).

The winner will advance to the Class 2A State Tournament, March 16-18, at Middle Tennessee State University.