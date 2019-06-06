A Union City School System teacher has been arrested on alleged sex charges involving a minor.

Obion County Sheriff’s Office reports said 48 year old Mary Beth McManus was arrested Wednesday on three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure.

The charges stem from alleged encounters with a 16-year old student in 2012, while she was a teacher at Obion County Central.

Ms. McManus was currently serving as a Spanish 1 and Spanish 2 teacher at Union City High School.

Union City Director of School’s Wes Kennedy issued a statement saying “we were informed after business hours on Wednesday of the alleged incident and arrest. Allegedly this occurred several years ago, when the accused was not an employee of the Union City School System.”

Director Kennedy’s statement went on to say “nonetheless, she has been placed on unpaid administrative leave from Union City School’s while the investigation of the case, and the resolution of such continues.”

Ms. McManus was taken to the Obion County Jail and posted bond on the charges.