A July court date now awaits a Union City High School teacher, who was arrested on Wednesday for sex charges.

Obion County Sheriff’s Office reports said 48 year old Mary Beth McManus, of Union City, was arrested on three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure.

The charges stem from alleged encounters with a 16-year old student in April, May and June of 2012, while she was a teacher at Obion County Central.

Ms. McManus was serving as a Spanish 1 and Spanish 2 teacher at Union City High School.

In a released statement, Union City Director of School’s Wes Kennedy said Ms. McManus has been placed on unpaid administrative leave while the investigation continues, and added the alleged incident occurred while she was not an employee of the Union City System.

Ms. McManus was taken to the Obion County Jail and posted a $25,000 bond on the charges, and will now appear in court on July 25th.