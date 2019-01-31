Union City High School teacher Beth McManus has graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin’s WestTeach Program.

WestTeach is a teacher-development program created as a class project by the WestStar Leadership Program’s class of 2017.

WestTeach members participated in four sessions on West Tennessee agriculture, the humanity of leadership, creating partnerships for economic development and building communities.

Mrs. McManus was presented her plaque during a banquet on January 29th at the Madison Downs Venue in Jackson.