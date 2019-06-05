A Union City Middle School teacher has been chosen to participate in the second class of WestTeach.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said teacher Lindsay Walker will be participating in the program this Fall.

Ms. Walker is a 2002 Union City High School graduate and just completed her fourth year teaching in the school system.

WestTeach is a five-day development program for teachers in 21 West Tennessee counties, giving those involved an insight into the economic needs of the area, while also building links with industry and community leaders.

As many as 30 teachers from across West Tennessee are expected to participate in WestTeach this year.