Union City High School teacher and head softball coach, J.B. Suiter, has been chosen to participate in the 2020 Class of WestTeach.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Suiter becomes the third Union City teacher in as many years, to be involved in the program.

WestTeach uses West Tennessee teachers to builds links with industry and community leaders, while providing participants an out-of-the-classroom view of students lives from community child resource agents.

Eighteen teachers from 13 counties will be represented in this year’s class, which was founded in 2017 by UT-Martin’s Leadership program.

Participating teachers will attend five sessions from August 27th to November 19th, starting with West Tennessee Agriculture in Martin and ending with Industry Tours and Building Communities in Brownsville.

A class graduation will take place on December 17th.