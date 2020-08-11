Union City’s Director of Schools said teachers and staff are getting prepared for the opening of the school year.

During Monday afternoon’s school board meeting, Wes Kennedy gave an update to board members.

Director Kennedy said teachers and staff have conducted tests of their proposed level of education.

Level 3 of the education plan includes Pre-K thru 4th grade attending classes, but spread out in all buildings on campus.

Grades 5-thru-12 will use the hybrid plan, with digital learning to be offered.

Facemasks will also be mandatory on buses, with temperature checks on students before boarding.

Director Kennedy also said a mask mandate was issued for all teachers and staff this week, due to an increase in positive coronavirus cases in Obion County.

Schools are scheduled to start in the Union City School System on Monday.