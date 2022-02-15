Union City “Teacher’s of the Year” Recognized on Monday

Three teachers were recognized Monday for their contributions to educating the students of the Union City School System.

Rene’ Flood, the Director of Teaching and Learning, introduced the selected “Teachers of the Year”, during the monthly school board meeting at the Municipal Building.

Alicia Suiter was recognized for her work at Union City Elementary School, with Beverly Dones honored from the Middle School, and Jessica Tuck awarded from the High School.

A photo of the selected “Teachers of the Year” has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.