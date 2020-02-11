Three Union City teachers were recognized during this week’s Union City School Board meeting.

“Teacher of the Year” honors were bestowed for the elementary, middle and high school, for accomplishments and achievements in the classroom.

Elementary School principal David Byars complimented 14 year teacher Rhonda Griffin, who is a third grade advanced math and science instructor.

Middle School principal Lance Morgan gave praise for Penne Guess, who is a sixth grade social studies teacher.

High school principal Jacob Cross said John Graham was a person who does anything to help students and the school system.