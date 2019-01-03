Three individuals in the Union City School System have been selected for the honor of “Teacher of the Year”.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Stephanie Sisco, at the elementary school, Renee Hempel from the middle school, and Regina Turner, at the high school, were all selected by principals at their respective buildings.

Each honoree was selected based on criteria that included leadership, professionalism, attitude, mentorship and in some cases, attaining Level 5 teaching status.

Ms. Sisco is the kindergarten teacher, with 29 years of total teaching experience, 17 of those years in the Union City System.

Ms. Hempel is in her 17th year as a teacher, and is a three-time recipient of the “Teacher of the Year” honor.

She serves as the 7th and 8th grade Language and Arts teacher.

Ms. Turner is in her 20th year at Union City, and serves as a special education and Comprehensive Development Classes teacher.

The teachers will be recognized at a Union City School Board meeting, and will be featured on the Reelfoot Avenue billboard starting next week.