After three days of teacher in-service and registration on Tuesday, students in the Union City School System return to classes on Thursday.

Teachers have gone through a variety of workshops and informational lectures and were updated on numerous state-mandated laws and regulations during their three-day in-service period.

Third year Director of School’s Wes Kennedy said the training and information received the past few days will be invaluable to teachers, as they instruct and lead their children.

The in-service sessions included computer training, security procedures and protocol, CPR and child restraint training, as well as intervention training with focus on bullying and suicide prevention.