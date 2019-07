A large group of young kids are honing their skills in tennis this week in Union City.

High school tennis coach Tom Sisco, along with some of his team members, are working with kids at the tennis courts on the school campus.

Coach Sisco said the annual camp is held to teach basic fundamentals.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, coach Sisco said the camp serves as a springboard to those who will play competitively in school.

The Union City tennis camp will continue in the mornings through Thursday.