The Union City tennis team is headed to the TSSAA Spring Fling in Murfreesboro.

Communications Director Mike Hutchins said rallies in two critical singles matches by Erin Gill and Gracyn Callicott propelled the Lady Tornadoes to the Small Division Final 4 championship and a 4-2 win over Trinity Christian Academy.

Gill won her match (6-4,6-4), while Callicott won a nearly four hour match by scores of (6-4, 6-7, 7-6).

Gussie Parks won her singles match (6-4,6-1), then teamed with Meg Kizer to win a doubles match 8-3.

Union City tennis will be making its eighth appearance all-time in the team portion of the state event, and will play defending champion Signal Mountain Tuesday afternoon at 3:00 at the Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro.