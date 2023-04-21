Union City Tennis Holds Senior Day
Senior Recognition Night went just as planned for the Union City High School girls’ tennis team.
After honoring Allie Tucker, Madeline Underwood, and Leah Beth Edmaiston in pre-match ceremonies, School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the Lady Tornadoes swept visiting Greenfield 7-0 Thursday afternoon.
Boys’ seniors Charleton Wisener, Garvin Pledge, and Owen Rodgers were also recognized, though UC did not play due to Greenfield not having a boys’ team.
The Twister girls improved to 8-7 with the shutout and were largely untested except for a 9-7 doubles triumph by Shelby Bondurant and Molly Kizer. Dani Frankum won 8-0 in singles play, then teamed with twin sister Davey for another shutout at the No. 2 doubles spot.
Union City is scheduled to play at Dyer County Tuesday and Westview Thursday to close out its regular season slate.