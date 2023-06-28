Union City Tennis Players Earn All-State Honors

Shelby Bondurant and Molly Kizer have added another line to their glowing tennis resume.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the first Union City High School doubles team to play for an individual state championship this past spring, Bondurant and Kizer were officially named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Class A All-State team today.

The junior duo, which finished as state runners-up to sisters Gracie and Annalee Kelly of Summertown after losing 6-4, 6-1 in the finals, also earned an automatic spot in the prestigious high school Hall of Honors with an induction set following their graduation.

Bondurant and Kizer certainly carved their special place in the tradition-rich annals of Lady Tornado tennis with a magnificent postseason run that saw them claim the district and regional championships while helping the Purple and Gold to its second straight state team runner-up finish, too.

“This program has had some awfully-good doubles teams in the past, but Shelby and Molly set themselves apart from everyone else before them,” Union City head coach Tom Sisco said after learning of the tandem’s all-state selection. “Their level of play was simply off the chart in the postseason, and their commitment to improving in the offseason was the major reason they had so much success.

“They emerged as leaders of our team, too. They were so instrumental in our tournament run. They made adjustments based on the types of teams we played, and that they have another year next year gives us great hope for more success with their continued improvement.”

Bondurant and Kizer did not drop a set in the postseason until the semifinals of the state tourney against Cecily Davis and Grace Compton of Chester County in what was ultimately a three-set victory that propelled them into the championship match.

They won 11 straight games against Macey Bunch and Connleigh Irwin of Meigs County in a 6-3, 6-0 quarterfinal win that represented one of their best runs in the postseason.

In the finals against the Kelly siblings, Bondurant and Kizer led 4-2 in the first set before coming up short.

The Union City tandem rolled to the district and regional titles, topping Lady Tornado teammates Dani and Davey Frankum in both championship matches.

“They really kicked it up a notch once tournament play started,” Sisco added of Bondurant’s and Kizer’s play. “They beat some really good teams on the way to the championship match and were extremely focused in every match.”